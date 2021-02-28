VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) versus Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $2.22 million 367.44 -$54.81 million ($0.46) -7.33 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -2,837.73% -36.69% -28.29% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VBI Vaccines and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 4 1 3.20 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 89.91%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It primarily serves physicians and pharmacists through direct sales. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. It also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome; and a partnership with Syneos Health, Inc. for the commercialization of VBI's 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Canada, which is in pending regulatory approvals. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

