VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.