VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.