VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.