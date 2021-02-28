Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,226.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

