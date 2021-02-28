Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

