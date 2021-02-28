Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the January 28th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter.

