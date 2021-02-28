Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

