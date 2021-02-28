Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $356.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.64. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

