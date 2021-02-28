Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. 17,343,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

