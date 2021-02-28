Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

