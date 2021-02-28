Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $13.92 Million Position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 27.27% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLCN opened at $48.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

