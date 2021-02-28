Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,912,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

