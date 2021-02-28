Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 888,499 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 888,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.51% of RPC worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 515,740 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,504,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

