Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,266 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

