Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.15% of Gold Resource worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 430,968 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GORO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

