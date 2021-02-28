Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 239,293 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at $97,507,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,413,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

