Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 215,410 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.