US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $169.45 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

