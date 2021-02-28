US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

