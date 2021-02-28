US Bancorp DE Has $473,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

