US Bancorp DE Buys 3,885 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $28,024,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 128.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 959,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $716,224 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

