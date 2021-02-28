Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

UVE stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

