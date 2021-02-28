Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

UHS stock traded down $9.59 on Friday, reaching $125.33. 1,047,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,182. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

