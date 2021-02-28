Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Universal Display stock opened at $211.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

