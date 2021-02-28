Universa Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,835.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Universa has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $3,835.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,161,906,039 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

