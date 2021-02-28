Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 315.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

