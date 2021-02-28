UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.34. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

