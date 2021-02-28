United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $355.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2021 earnings at $19.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.32.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $297.38 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

