Uniswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $808.08 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.43 billion and approximately $808.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $20.63 or 0.00047548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001843 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,677,406 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

