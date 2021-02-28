UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Tops $28.32 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and $6.47 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00772567 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039991 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

