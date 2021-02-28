UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,945 ($90.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,462.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,974.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

