U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,479,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.