U Network (UUU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $417,971.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $417,971.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

