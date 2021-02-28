Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $463.42 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,802 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,895. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

