Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

