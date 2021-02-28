Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

