Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 87.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 256,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.