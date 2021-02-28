TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $153,680.36 and approximately $13,965.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

