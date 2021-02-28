Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

