Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.41.

Shares of TCOM opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

