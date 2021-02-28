Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCDA stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.