TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 17%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price traded down 17% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 537,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 153,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,350 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $3,645,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

