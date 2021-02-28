Travala.com (AVA) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00455937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00467998 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,467,029 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

