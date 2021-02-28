TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $18.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

TRSWF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

TransAlta Renewables stock remained flat at $$15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

