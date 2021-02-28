Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

