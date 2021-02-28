TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.14, but opened at $53.65. TPI Composites shares last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 32,987 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

