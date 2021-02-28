TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $70.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

TPIC stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

