Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 269 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

