Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after buying an additional 201,791 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $66.22 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

