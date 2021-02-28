Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.